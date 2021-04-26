AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.17% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Get AVROBIO alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AVRO. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AVROBIO in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on AVROBIO in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

AVROBIO stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.80. 11,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,204. The company has a market cap of $491.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.90. AVROBIO has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $23.50.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AVROBIO will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AVROBIO by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in AVROBIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in AVROBIO by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AVROBIO during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVROBIO (AVRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.