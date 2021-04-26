DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist upped their target price on DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.54.

DraftKings stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.62. 388,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,835,947. DraftKings has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $74.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.04 million. The business’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

