Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbor Realty Trust is a specialized real estate finance company investing in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, preferred equity, mortgage-related securities and other real estate-related assets. “

ABR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $17.37. 25,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,447. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $17.31. The company has a quick ratio of 18.39, a current ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average is $14.45.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.46. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William C. Green bought 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $59,594.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 113,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,792.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

