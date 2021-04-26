Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,450,000 after buying an additional 212,874 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,557,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,649,000 after buying an additional 11,103 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank raised its holdings in Mastercard by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.30.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $388.51. The company had a trading volume of 72,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,165,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $259.51 and a twelve month high of $389.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,574.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 612,678 shares of company stock worth $204,333,652. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

