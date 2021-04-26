Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,787,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,732,000 after buying an additional 191,508 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,648,000 after purchasing an additional 335,837 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,618,000 after purchasing an additional 341,613 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,640,000 after purchasing an additional 211,468 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,392,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,804,000 after purchasing an additional 16,604 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.75. 63,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,699. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $107.08 and a twelve month high of $153.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.42.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

