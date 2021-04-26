Evanson Asset Management LLC Acquires 65 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 19.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 30.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $226.00. 63,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,930,788. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $147.05 and a 1-year high of $226.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.57.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

