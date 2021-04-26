Horizon Protocol (HZN) Achieves Market Cap of $26.90 Million

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $26.90 million and $213,392.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00061053 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $150.14 or 0.00279254 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.35 or 0.01008711 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.41 or 0.00729844 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00025766 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,837.22 or 1.00132026 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

