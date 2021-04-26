Analysts Anticipate Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Baker Hughes reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.97.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $519,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKR. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.13. 420,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,765,687. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.32. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

