Essex Savings Bank Raises Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in The Southern were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 134,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,368,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 96,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,025,000 after buying an additional 9,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock opened at $65.33 on Monday. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $50.40 and a 12-month high of $66.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $2,460,650 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SO. Mizuho raised their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.93.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

