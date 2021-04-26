Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,977 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up about 1.7% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $7,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% during the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 10.3% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD stock opened at $323.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.85 and a 52-week high of $328.83. The firm has a market cap of $348.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zelman & Associates lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.65.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

