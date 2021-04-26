WoodTrust Financial Corp Sells 1,444 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

WoodTrust Financial Corp decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises approximately 1.8% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.65.

NYSE HD opened at $323.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $297.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.86. The company has a market capitalization of $348.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.85 and a 52 week high of $328.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

