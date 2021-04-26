Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 32,461 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 397,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 32,461 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $98,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.14.

AMGN opened at $257.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.81. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

