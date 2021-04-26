dForce (DF) Hits Market Cap of $36.20 Million

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. dForce has a total market cap of $36.20 million and $3.14 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000586 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, dForce has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00064324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00019960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00061883 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.98 or 0.00742455 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00094282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,994.24 or 0.07414166 BTC.

dForce Profile

dForce is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,951,290 coins and its circulating supply is 114,772,957 coins. The official message board for dForce is medium.com/dforcenet . dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet . The official website for dForce is dforce.network

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

dForce Coin Trading

