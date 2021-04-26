-$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) to post ($0.71) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the lowest is ($0.76). Arcus Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.51) to ($1.86). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.75) to ($1.91). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 112.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.43%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RCUS shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.73.

In related news, insider William Grossman sold 2,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $74,508.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,075.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc acquired 5,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $220,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,913,029 shares in the company, valued at $542,608,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 18,966 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,255,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,501,000 after acquiring an additional 125,809 shares during the period. 60.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RCUS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.78. 44,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,283. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.26. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

