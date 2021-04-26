Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Bruderman Asset Management LLC

Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,072 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Oracle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $85,527,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $692,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 85,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810 over the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.45. 207,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,765,510. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $80.21. The company has a market cap of $214.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. DZ Bank lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

