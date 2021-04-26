Bruderman Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 3.1% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $6.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $472.55. The company had a trading volume of 39,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,896. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $433.08. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.75 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total value of $246,248.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total transaction of $886,958.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,527 shares of company stock worth $13,502,617. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

