-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) to post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.20). Viking Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15).

VKTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.44.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,931,000 after acquiring an additional 605,585 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after acquiring an additional 33,558 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,028,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 102.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 173,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 50,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.29. The company had a trading volume of 34,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,776. Viking Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.45 million, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.51.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

