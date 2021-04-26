Evanson Asset Management LLC Purchases 318 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.6% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,887,000 after acquiring an additional 52,096 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 101,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.35. The company had a trading volume of 218,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,063,092. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.84 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

