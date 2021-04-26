UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,370 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.61.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $398.38. The company had a trading volume of 34,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,133. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $368.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.59. The stock has a market cap of $376.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $273.71 and a 1-year high of $401.99.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,119 shares of company stock worth $5,440,869. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.