Amarillo National Bank Decreases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Amarillo National Bank lessened its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 100.0% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.95.

Shares of DE traded up $5.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $381.85. The stock had a trading volume of 13,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $117.85 and a 1-year high of $392.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.43.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.