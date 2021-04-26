Oasis Network Market Cap Achieves $216.66 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 26th. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $216.66 million and approximately $21.21 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

