FOAM Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $80,941.00 (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One FOAM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0635 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. FOAM has a total market cap of $19.94 million and $80,941.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FOAM has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00064048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00019955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00061675 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.21 or 0.00742055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.72 or 0.00094286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,973.30 or 0.07385621 BTC.

FOAM Coin Profile

FOAM is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,912,870 coins. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

Buying and Selling FOAM

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

