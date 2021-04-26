$43.15 Million in Sales Expected for CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) This Quarter

Analysts predict that CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) will post $43.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CarLotz’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.99 million to $44.30 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full-year sales of $354.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $343.73 million to $366.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $954.22 million, with estimates ranging from $940.70 million to $967.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CarLotz.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $37.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barrington Research assumed coverage on CarLotz in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on CarLotz in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CarLotz stock. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Eidelman Virant Capital owned approximately 0.07% of CarLotz at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CarLotz stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.63. The company had a trading volume of 40,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,888,693. CarLotz has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.85.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

