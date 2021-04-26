iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.87 Per Share

Brokerages expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) will report earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.40). iRhythm Technologies posted earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 155.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($1.02). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.98) to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $78.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.41 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (down from $288.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $252.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.43.

iRhythm Technologies stock traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,261. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $77.43 and a 12-month high of $286.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.74 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.19.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

