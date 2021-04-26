Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total transaction of $18,168,372.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,725,417 shares in the company, valued at $34,535,541,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 612,678 shares of company stock valued at $204,333,652 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.30.

NYSE MA opened at $387.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $259.51 and a 1 year high of $389.88. The company has a market capitalization of $385.28 billion, a PE ratio of 58.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $371.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.22.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

