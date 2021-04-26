Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Has $397,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,302 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD opened at $323.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $297.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $348.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.85 and a twelve month high of $328.83.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.65.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

