Analysts Anticipate Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) will report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Smart Sand.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.19 million. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 29.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 17th.

In related news, insider James Douglas Young sold 42,100 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $124,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Smart Sand in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Smart Sand by 138.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 43,515 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Smart Sand by 167.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 291,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SND traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.52. 3,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.40 million, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12. Smart Sand has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $3.67.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

