Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,467 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.38.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.52. 128,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,232,971. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.08. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $118.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.