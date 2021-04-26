Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.30 Million

Brokerages expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to announce sales of $35.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.10 million. Kingstone Companies reported sales of $26.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full-year sales of $150.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $148.80 million to $152.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $158.59 million, with estimates ranging from $156.20 million to $160.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kingstone Companies.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.32 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.47%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KINS. Zacks Investment Research cut Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

NASDAQ:KINS traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,369. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $90.00 million, a PE ratio of -140.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Kingstone Companies has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $8.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.98%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 37,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 141,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kingstone Companies (KINS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.