Nwam LLC Buys 4,423 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 25.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Ecolab by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ECL traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $228.32. The company had a trading volume of 11,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,025. The firm has a market cap of $65.32 billion, a PE ratio of -61.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.94 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.67.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

