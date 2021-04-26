Zacks: Analysts Expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to Announce -$1.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will post earnings per share of ($1.45) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.20) and the lowest is ($1.64). CRISPR Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.95) to $6.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($6.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.90) to ($1.71). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CRISPR Therapeutics.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 million.

CRSP has been the topic of several research reports. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.82.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $4,020,606.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRSP stock traded up $9.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,326. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.20 and a 200-day moving average of $135.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.12 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $46.84 and a twelve month high of $220.20.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.