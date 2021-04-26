Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) will report earnings of $2.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Athene’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.81. Athene posted earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 458.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athene will report full year earnings of $7.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $8.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $9.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATH. TheStreet upgraded Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Athene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Athene by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Athene by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Athene by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athene by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Athene by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 15,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ATH traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $58.75. 23,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,523. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average of $44.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Athene has a 52 week low of $21.51 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.61.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

