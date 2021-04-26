James Investment Research Inc. Lowers Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,395 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,312 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,397,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $979,682,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,318,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,989,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,801,850,000 after purchasing an additional 986,472 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,027,639,000 after buying an additional 569,142 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,119 shares of company stock worth $5,440,869 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $398.04. 4,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,358,133. The business has a 50 day moving average of $368.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $273.71 and a 1 year high of $401.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.61.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

