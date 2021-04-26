$54.47 Million in Sales Expected for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to post sales of $54.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.58 million to $55.00 million. Independence Realty Trust posted sales of $51.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $222.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $218.39 million to $229.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $233.43 million, with estimates ranging from $226.31 million to $248.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.56.

IRT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.83. 11,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,138. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64 and a beta of 0.96. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $16.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,301,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,357,000 after buying an additional 915,397 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,150,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,317,000 after buying an additional 155,783 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,346,000 after buying an additional 15,347 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,833,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,628,000 after buying an additional 436,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,061,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

