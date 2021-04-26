Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Hits $0.33

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000615 BTC on major exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $104.33 million and $4.50 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 634,729,971 coins and its circulating supply is 314,791,921 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

