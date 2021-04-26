HyperDAO Price Reaches $0.0137 on Exchanges (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 26th. One HyperDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HyperDAO has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $5.30 million and approximately $154,001.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HyperDAO Coin Profile

HyperDAO (CRYPTO:HDAO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 385,333,511 coins. The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

