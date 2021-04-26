$257.81 Million in Sales Expected for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) will announce $257.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $254.40 million and the highest is $260.69 million. Hostess Brands reported sales of $243.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $256.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.78 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 6.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hostess Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWNK. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 2,094.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 875.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TWNK traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.75. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $16.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average of $14.19.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

