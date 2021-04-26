Cambridge Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,525 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 0.9% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 90.1% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 56,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 26,767 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,369,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 236.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,589,000 after buying an additional 212,738 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.29.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.90 on Monday, hitting $199.03. The stock had a trading volume of 40,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,213. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.31 and a 52-week high of $208.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market cap of $142.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.41.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

