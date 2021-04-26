Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $833,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 365.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 136,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,415,000 after acquiring an additional 107,185 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,551,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $990,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,305.2% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,897,000 after acquiring an additional 68,815 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,127. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $87.00 and a one year high of $148.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.23.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

