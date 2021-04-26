BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 22,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.76. 57,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,699. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.42. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.08 and a fifty-two week high of $153.76.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

