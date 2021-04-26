Nwam LLC Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,967,000 after buying an additional 5,259,579 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,612,000 after buying an additional 1,188,386 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,614,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,022 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $83,788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.68.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.01. The stock had a trading volume of 191,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,712,215. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $112.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.57 and its 200-day moving average is $90.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

