Evanson Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,360 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 185,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 5.7% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $38,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $310,739,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 606.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,711,000 after buying an additional 1,349,402 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after acquiring an additional 960,505 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $165,025,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,685.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 680,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,399,000 after acquiring an additional 670,199 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $217.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,393,877. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.25. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.37 and a fifty-two week high of $217.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.