Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,790 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

LMBS traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.12. 1,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,623. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.42. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.93 and a 1 year high of $51.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.