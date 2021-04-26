Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Trading Up 7.1%

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)’s share price was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.19 and last traded at $76.37. Approximately 28,143 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,629,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.28.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.14.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

