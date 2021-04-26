$29.83 Million in Sales Expected for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) will report sales of $29.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.00 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners reported sales of $35.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year sales of $126.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $120.90 million to $135.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $128.64 million, with estimates ranging from $124.43 million to $136.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $23.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.66 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 165.60%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

Shares of NYSE:KRP traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.58. 4,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,895. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $11.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is presently 22.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 289.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,683 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. 22.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

