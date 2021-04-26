Waves (WAVES) Price Up 49.6% Over Last 7 Days

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded up 37.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Waves has a total market cap of $1.97 billion and $482.96 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves coin can now be bought for about $18.77 or 0.00034664 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Waves has traded up 49.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Waves alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00025162 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00008378 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005163 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006253 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 357% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,946,400 coins. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Waves is waves.tech . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is an open blockchain protocol and development toolset for Web 3.0 applications and decentralized solutions, aiming to raise security, reliability and speed of IT systems. It enables anyone to build their apps, fostering mass adoption of blockchain, with a wide range of purpose-designed tools for making the process of developing and running dApps easy and accessible. Launched in 2016, Waves has since released numerous successful blockchain-based solutions and has steadily developed into a rich and constantly-growing technological platform. Waves’ technology is designed to address the needs of developers and companies that want to leverage the properties of blockchain systems – including their security, auditability, verifiability and the trustless execution of transactions and business logic. Waves Platform provides everything required to support the backend of Web 3.0 services. In 2017, Waves successfully launched its mainnet with LPoS, pioneer decentralised exchange DEX and later the Waves-NG protocol. In 2018, the Waves development team delivered the first implementation of smart contracts. This was followed by the release of the RIDE programming language in 2019, a simple and powerful language for programming logic. Moreover, in June 2019 the mainnet of Waves Enterprise, a global private blockchain solution, was launched. All of this is complemented with a broad infrastructure: an IDE for sandbox development, tools, SDKs, libraries, frameworks and protocols for convenient and easy integrations. “

Buying and Selling Waves

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.