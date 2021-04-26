Zacks: Analysts Expect Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $92.09 Million

Brokerages expect that Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) will report $92.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $96.40 million. Verra Mobility reported sales of $116.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full-year sales of $435.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $404.90 million to $480.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $505.57 million, with estimates ranging from $469.88 million to $571.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $100.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.15 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.17%.

A number of analysts have commented on VRRM shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verra Mobility presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,810. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Verra Mobility has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.37 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.02.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,219 shares in the company, valued at $348,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $143,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,248,328.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,750 shares of company stock valued at $377,350 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRRM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 82.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 51,524 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Verra Mobility by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 36,305 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Verra Mobility by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at $1,132,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

