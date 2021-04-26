$469.51 Million in Sales Expected for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) will post sales of $469.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $472.00 million and the lowest is $463.60 million. Invitation Homes posted sales of $449.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year sales of $1.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Invitation Homes.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.13 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INVH. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Invitation Homes by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Invitation Homes by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period.

Shares of INVH stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,265. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $34.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitation Homes (INVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.