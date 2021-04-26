NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by RWM Asset Management LLC

RWM Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 26.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 250 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 76,947.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 7,293,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,076,228,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,451,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,930 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $523,815,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,394,117,000 after buying an additional 871,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.61.

NVDA opened at $610.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $380.03 billion, a PE ratio of 99.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $546.91 and a 200-day moving average of $542.47. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $280.60 and a 52-week high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

