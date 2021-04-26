Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,529 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 2.3% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $29,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.90.

LMT traded down $6.29 on Monday, hitting $371.00. 24,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,463. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $417.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.